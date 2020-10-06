Do you want to date a Pisces? Here’s what you can expect

Wondering what it takes to date the dreamy Pisces? If so, here is everything you need to know about dating this water sign.

Pisces, the intuitive and compassionate souls, ends the astrological year as it is the last zodiac sign in astrology. It is a sensitive water sign, ruled by the planet of Neptune. People born under this sign tend to have a ‘go-with-the-flow’ attitude and are highly sympathetic towards others. They are very dreamy as well, which makes people think that they are vague and kind of like of an escapist, but their compassionate and intuitive natures helps them redeem if they were ever to make a mistake.

While these are general traits, sometimes people act differently in a relationship. So, how does a Pisces behave in a relationship? Are they empathetic? If you too are crushing on a Pisces, there are some things you should know about this sympathetic water sign.

Here is what you should know if you’re planning to date a Pisces.

1. Pisces are old souls who are intelligent and artistic. They are not someone who will say stupid stuff just to impress you. While they don’t do stupid stuff, they might seem a bit lost due to their pensive nature.

2. They are happy-go-lucky types, which is a great thing in general, but not when they try to hide the truth behind this demeanour. The reason a Pisces doesn’t share what they are really thinking is either they think everything will get better with time or they are too afraid of getting dumped.

3. Because they are highly imaginative, they are the best person to take to a museum, movie, convert, and anywhere that a creative person who is capable of making accurate interpretations should go.

4. A Pisces would try an adapt to their partner’s mood and emotional state. If they see their partner suffer, they will probably keep their emotions inside even if they are the ones suffering more than their partner. This behaviour takes the better of them and they feel devastated after a while.

5. Their habit of leaving things unsaid leads them to think that partner will sense it somehow, which seldom happens as no one is a mind reader. The only thing you can do is create an environment where a Pisces would feel safe and let their guard down.

6. You might want to shower them with compliments and genuinely be there for them if you want a Pisces to bring the fun to the bedroom.

7. If you think you will impress a Pisces with your luxurious lifestyle, think again! An individual’s personality matters to a Pisces more than their bank balance.

8. Pisces are romantic beings, so express your feelings, plan romantic dates, do things that genuinely tell them that you adore them. They will definitely love it.

