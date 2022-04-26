Easy hacks to boost the love in your long-distance relationship

There are several reasons why couples suddenly find themselves in a long-distance relationship. Whether your partner moved halfway across the world for work, found a college in a new city or even relocated due to their parent’s career, you may be unprepared for the trials of long-distance love. One of the main reasons why people end long distance relationships is because they let the situation stagnate. With no plans cemented for your future together, break up may seem the safe bet. However, you can always ignite some love between you two with these easy hacks.

Cement your next travel plan

The promise of forever together is probably what keeps you going. So, be sure to make good on this by planning your next meeting months in advance. Be it setting a schedule, choosing restaurants you wish to head to together or getting travel tickets; make the effort to let them know that you are eager to see them.

Don’t restrict intimacy to video calls

While every couple feels closer together when they have physical intimacy, you can explore several forms of intimacy when in a long-distance relationship. This can go beyond video calls and flirty texts as you can buy each other sexy lingerie, toys or even write each other kinky notes. Anything to keep the spark of love alive!

Schedule virtual hobbies you can share together

Even though you may be miles apart, you can have some of your hobbies together. Such as binge-watching TV shows together, picking out a good book series to read at the same time and discuss or even order each other the same dinner and eat while you video call each other. Furthermore, you can get even more creative and plan virtual dance lessons together or online workouts with a trainer as the pandemic has offered many opportunities for virtual sessions.

Use your access to technology to bridge the gap between you so that you are no longer lonely and stronger together!

