Engagement gifts that super adorable and perfect for any couple

Your friend or a close one’s engagement is one of those moments in life that deserve to be celebrated. But shopping for a gift for the newly engaged couple can admittedly be much harder than shopping for the wedding gift itself! Engagement gifts may not be a necessity, but it's a nice gesture for guests to bring a gift to an engagement party or send something sweet to the happy couple when they announce their news. If your favourite couple has finally decided to tie the knot, then let them know just how happy and excited you are for them with these super adorable engagement gifts that they are guaranteed to cherish forever.

Engagement gifts for every couple:

Here we have a list of the best and cutest engagement gifts you can give your friends, cousin and even your colleague!

1. Wedding Countdown Calendar Block

If the couple can’t contain their excitement when it comes to waiting for the big day? Then this is the perfect present for them! Now with this wedding countdown block, eagerly awaiting their special moment will become just a little bit easier, with a beautiful visual reminder that lets them see exactly how many days are left until they say those two magical words: “I do!” It also includes embroidered His and Hers wedding luggage tags to help them create new honeymoon memories and adventures with the special Mr. and Mrs. luggage tag travel accessories.

Price: $34.95

Buy Now

2. Bride & Groom Champagne Glasses

Every milestone in your life should be celebrated and hence, the newly engaged couple must drink to their new beginning with a glass of champagne. These elegant gold printed, champagne flutes are the sweetest gift for an engagement party. The set consists of two glasses with Mr. and Mrs. printed on each. It is a unique keepsake for new engaged couples.

Price: $29.99

Buy Now

3. Wedding Planner & Organiser

Make sure that the bride and groom have their entire wedding planned in advance by gifting them this beautiful wedding planner and organiser. This is a 132 page quality wedding planning book, the perfect companion to help anyone plan their perfect day. Unlike other planners, this has been designed for American weddings, with lots of helpful pointers, wedding planning tips and budget savvy advice. It will almost certainly prompt them about things they haven’t yet thought about! This complete planner has an 18 month countdown calendar to help them organise their day as well as a 12 month bullet point checkpoint list to ensure nothing gets missed. They can keep track of appointments, trials, fittings, vendors, food tastings and more. It also includes notes sections at every interval plus handy wallets for keeping together magazine cutouts, fabric swatches, photos and inspiration.

Price: $33.99

Buy Now

4. Kate Spade New York Bridal Insulated Tumbler

Give the new bride a cutesy, brand new sipper so that she can sip on her favourite beverage everytime the wedding planning gets a little too stressful or overwhelming to handle. This insulated tumbler features a double wall design that keeps contents cool and your cup rid of condensation. It features a slim design that is easy to carry and fits in most standard cupholders. The lock-tight lid easily screws on/off and allows for a mess-free commute.

Price: $18

Buy Now

5. Scented Candle & Mug Set

This is just the most adorable gift you can give your newly engaged best friend! The set contains a coffee mug that has a ring finger printed on it and a soy wax candle for home that says ‘Engaged AF’. The coffee mug will keep your best friend energised for her wedding planning and the scented wax candle will help her create a relaxed and happy atmosphere at home. The set also comes with a cute gift box and a gift card.

Price: $26.99

Buy Now

6. Couple’s Coffee Mug Set

Since the newly engaged couple will finally be moving in together, it is the perfect time to gift them a coffee mug set that they will obviously require in their new home. This couple's coffee mug set is the cutest present ever! Apart from having the most adorable saying printed on it, these mugs will also act as a promise to each other, for the couple, to spend their lives together forever. It will bring a smile on their face every time they sip their coffee.

Price: $25.95

Buy Now

7. Wine & Whiskey Glass Gift Set

This his and hers whiskey and wine glass set makes a great gift for the soon to be Mr and Mrs. who are not going to be boyfriend and girlfriend anymore. The glasses will act as a perfect start to a beautiful new beginning. These scotch and wine glasses are made of the highest quality with a design guaranteed to last. They are scratch resistant and dishwasher safe. This gift set also comes with two pairs of socks that say - Future Wifey and Future Hubby. It is also a great way to announce their engagement to their family and friends via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media. The luxurious knit cotton will also keep their feet comfortable all day long.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

8. Canvas Tote Bag For Bride

This tote bag also makes a great gift for your girl bestie who is finally tying the knot with the love of her life. She can carry this tote bag everytime she is running around shopping for her upcoming wedding or during wedding preparations. She can also use this bag post wedding on a romantic honeymoon at the beach. This bag is exquisitely made with a dense thread. All seams are reinforced and sewn to ensure their durability.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

9. Ceramic Jewellery Holder Gift

If your newly engaged bestie is someone who leaves her jewellery all over the place and then forgets where she kept it, then this jewellery holder will make the perfect gift for her. At least it will ensure that she never loses her engagement ring! It is an even better gift if F.R.I.E.N.D.S is her comfort TV show. This ring dish is crafted from a great quality glazed ceramic. The text and pattern is very solid, and will not wear out even after long-term use.

Price: $17.99

Buy Now

If the cutest couple in your friend circle or your best friend from school, or your colleague from college has finally decided to tie the knot with the love of their life, then there is no harm in showing them how happy you are for them by gifting them a cute engagement present. These engagement gifts mentioned above are guaranteed to bring a smile on their faces!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

