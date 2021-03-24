The #EnjoyEnjaami dance cover challenge is taking Tiktok by storm

Tiktok trends are something that keeps us all worked up and entertained. Some of us want to jump right in and participate while some others enjoy watching the addictive challenges that are super entertaining.

The latest one to hit Tiktok is the #EnjoyEnjaami dance cover challenge. The catchy tune is by singers Dhee, Arivu, and musician Santhosh Narayanan. While the indie single released first on Spotify, the music video released later, much to the excitement of fans and followers.

Fans were quick to catch up with the #EnjoyEnjaami fever. Here is a peek at the #EnjoyEnjaami videos that are circulating on Tiktok.

The song is apparently referring to the folk goddess of the forest, Valli. The lyrics contain elements from a tropical forest filled with flora, parakeets, insects, birds, and animals. The cinematography is mind-blowing.

Santhosh Narayanan shared this message on his social networking handle, “Thank you all for the abundant love for Enjoy Enjaami. Dhee, Arivu, the entire team, and I are emotionally moved and very grateful for your unconditional support. The way you are celebrating this is so touching. This song is for all the independent musicians and artists whose expression needs to be captured and glorified. We will continue the pursuit of identifying the voices and artists who need support and exposure. Also, there are many great artists who will join this revolution as we progress. Above all, everything we do is for you my dear people. Please continue your graceful and abundant support. “

Here is the original music video:

What is interesting is that the music video is apparently dedicated to Arivu’s grandmother, Valliyamma. She was a bonded laborer who worked at the tea plantations of Sri Lanka. Her struggles, including her return to India and still being landless, inspired Arivu. Grandma fondly calls Arivu ‘Enjaami’ (aka ‘En Saami’, meaning my sir, my dear). Well, Enjami is now being hummed the world over, isn’t that amazing? She also makes an appearance towards the end of the music video, in a silk sari.

