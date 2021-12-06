EXCLUSIVE: Know what an expert has to say on the age gap in a relationship

No matter how progressive we call ourselves, most of us must have Googled the age gap between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, at least, once. While it has become common, and rightly so, that people are overlooking age and prioritising love over anything else, there are some people who have several points to put across when it comes to couples with age differences.

Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist, says that the age gap in couples these days is just a reflection of the progressive mindset of people.

“While many people would say it will be hard for couples with huge age gaps to adjust with each other, the reality is completely opposite. The couples who have age gaps are likely to stay together for a long time. It is not the age that defines the maturity factor. If a couple has decided to tie the knot, it is more than likely that the two share the same thought process and are comfortable around each other,” says Sharma.

No matter, if it’s the man or the woman who is leading the age race, the relationship is likely to stay stronger if one partner is elder. “Partners with age gap may adjust more easily with each other as compared to people with the same age. The two will bring in their own experiences in the relationship and will strive to do better. Their love, too, is expected to grow stronger and deeper in the years to come,” Sharma tells you.

He adds that in a relationship, it is, often, the younger partner who tends to be more mature and has a very practical approach in life. “While this might not stand true for everyone, but it is true in most of the cases. Also, the age gap in couples helps the two see things from different perspectives. Things seem to become clearer and transparent. Even during fights, ego clashes are expected to happen very rarely,” opines Sharma.

For people showing their dislike towards the age gap in relationships, it is imperative for them to understand that age gap, often, does more good in strengthening a relationship. “While love sees no age and boundaries, age gap, actually, can help in stabilising a relationship. The maturity in one and the worry-free approach of the other coupled with the chemistry that the two of them share help the relationship to last longer than what people expect it to be,” concludes Sharma.

