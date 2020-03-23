EXCLUSIVE: Social distancing leads to men working from & at home; Husbands, sons share chores

With the Coronavirus ensuring everybody stays at home, both men and women today are working from home all over the country. But doing chores, is not just a woman's job anymore! Men weigh in.

The phrase "Women belong in the kitchen" is quite common, despite it being one of the most sexist statements made. However, today, women still seem to perform more housework than men do, in most homes, both in Metro cities and tier-two cities. Despite many of them having jobs they manage to juggle it and do household chores as well, making adequate time to strike the perfect balance. But with everybody today working from home, men can't complain about having too much work for chores, for they too are at home!

Seems like all over the country, more men are taking into consideration the fact that they can help out while at home. Husbands, sons, brothers, seem to be making time to participate in chores and help their mothers, wives and sisters out! "It’s been a week since I have been home and thankfully not working (from home too). My wife is not interested in cooking so I’m the chef on duty! From her morning tea to our dinner, it is my duty to serve gastronomic delights. Little pampering never hurts," says Vaibhav Choudhary, an advocate at the Supreme Court of India who also appeals to other men to do the same and take this time out to pamper their loved ones.

Working from home has paved way for a new routine of sorts for others. For Vibhor Bansal, a Digital Marketeer from Bangalore, this routine goes beyond watching unexplored films. "It extends to cleaning the house at least twice a day. But the best part about this new routine is the part where I sit down to finally eat what I've cooked. Two weeks ago, I didn't know I could cook so well, and such variety. I'm amazed by myself and I hope to continue this," he says about his self-discovered new passion.

Cooking seems to be a newly-discovered passion for men now that they have time to do it. "I have been enjoying cooking all the meals for my family for about a week now and have developed a taste for it. I get why people say cooking is therapeutic now!" says Hariharan Iyer, an Artist Programmer who has taken to social distancing with his family, for the past week.

Working from home while less tiring, also paves way for achieving more tasks and having more time to shell out. For Arpit Sharma, a content strategist from Ahmedabad, it is his travel time he cashes on to help out with chores. "I'm in charge of cleaning the utensils and dusting the house. I save one hour of commute and dedicate this time to helping my mom," says the 27-year-old mama's boy who doesn't mind continuing this even after the pandemic passes; for his mother's smile at the end of the chore, makes it all worth it!

While lending a helping hand at home with chores, cooking, etc. is new for some, for husbands like Sitansu Desai, it is a daily affair. The tasks for them, aren't the least bit daunting. "It is nothing new for me," says the father-of-one from Mumbai who has been helping out with chores even before the quarantine! "The moment my wife and I started working from home, we divided the work equally so our work-life is well balanced. This is not just restricted to 1-2 weeks for us," he says and also believes that more men should make this a daily practice going forward.

We also urge more men to participate in more chores, take up more responsibility in running the house. Hope this lesson remains with them once the lockdown has passed as well!

