From family to past relationship: Here's EVERYTHING you need to know about your partner before getting married

Getting married is not just about the wedding, the love, the beautiful moments, memories and honeymoon. There's a lot more to marriage as things don't always remain the same so it's important that we understand our partners and know what we need in order to maintain a lasting relationship.

Being in a relationship that ends in a marriage is beautiful but it's not always the right decision. A lot of times we end up making mistakes when it comes to marriage. We're so high on love and all the happy emotions that we forget to be logical about things. We all need to know a lot of things about married life before eloping. These things may seem very trivial and may just be things you're ignoring because they are very crucial in order to have a happy and peaceful married life. There are also things that you should probably consider before you say yes or rather "I do".

Here are some things about marriage that you should consider before you get married.

1. Be it love marriage or an arranged marriage, the family does matter. Sometimes we simply ignore the families and just hope that they will come around eventually or maybe you just don't have to live with them so it doesn't matter but the fact is - it does matter. Families play a big role in a couples life and if you don't get along with each other's families it might make your married life very difficult.

2. Often people just ignore things and jump into a marriage but their opinions and future plans don't really go in the same direction. It's very important that you and your partner are on the same page when it comes to your future as a couple and as individuals. Your plans to grow as individuals, your career and children should go in the same direction if you want to have a happy life together or you might simply end up clashing with each other.

3. Be sure that you know everything about each other's past and emotional baggage and are comfortable carrying each other's baggage because if that doesn't happen it might have a negative impact on your relationship. No matter what people say, we will need to carry your partner's emotional baggage and there's no running away from it. Moreover, knowing each other's past will help you build a life together and trust each other and finding things later on in your marriage might just damage your bond and trust.

4. Every person has a good and a bad side and while it's nice to be happy and merry and know the good things, it's also important to know and accept the bad side and the flaws of your partner if you want to have your happily ever after. Life is not all rainbows and unicorns and it's important to know the other side of the coin before you make the decision to spend your life with someone.

5. We need to remember that people change over time and nothing ever remains the same and people can change and it cannot be avoided. Be accepting of that fact and understand that your partner has changed over the years and will continue to change and so will you and you both will have to work on doing these things together. Remember that you will have to work with each other in a relationship and keep your relationship going and you can't quit when things get tough.

Credits :miss malini

