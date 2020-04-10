Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar: How compatible Capricorn and Virgo are in a relationship

Farhan and Shibani are going strong in their relationship together. Read on to know how compatible the two signs are according to astrology.

The perfect relationship requires a stable bond, security, love and of course affection nd compassion. When two people share the same feelings and ideologies about the relationship, they manage to work it out. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for a while now. From cute selfies to vacations and even romantic birthday wishes, the relationship the two seem to share is sweet and ideal.

With the lockdown in place, the two are spending an abundant amount of time together. Like the rest of the world, the two are also practicing social distancing and are holed up at home. They seem incredibly compatible together and sparks seem to fly everytime they are spotted. Farhan is a Capricorn and Shibani, a Virgo - both are earth signs that share similar feelings and ideas, making them so compatible together.

Farhan Akhrar - Capricorn

Born on January 9, Akhtar belongs to the zodiac sign Capricorn. Quiet and hard working and not somebody who likes recklessness, is the main trait he possesses. He likes to rely on logic more than emotions when it comes to making decisions and in tough situations. Farhan, like every Capricorn needs somebody he can rely and trust on, and has found that in his Virgo companion Shibani, who puts reliability above everything else. While the Capricorn in Farhan sometimes makes him too harsh on himself, Shibani's Virgo traits manage to help him see the bright side, give him validation and a sense of stability and belonging that he has been looking for.

Shibani Dandekar - Virgo

Born on August 27, Shibani is a true blue Virgo, making her one of the most loyal and reliable signs in the zodiac. She strives to be a perfectionist but at the same time has no problem in empathising with those around her. When it comes to a relationship, she needs to take her time to develop trust in her partner and Farhan has allowed her all the time she needed. He did not rush her and let her make her own decisions, using her own logic over emotions - a trait common in Capricorns as well. Shibani like any Virgo thrives on the mutual trust between her Capricorn and herself, making their connection one of a kind!

All-in-all, the relationship between a Virgo and Capricorn is easy. They add spice to each other's lives, make it exciting, put their commitment and trust towards each other above everything else, making this bond a substantial and almost unbreakable one.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: How compatible the Cusp and Cancer are in a relationship

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: How compatible Libra and Pisces are in a relationship

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.