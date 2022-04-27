Fascinating conversation starters for lesbian women on a first date

Let’s face it, you may be the masters of sexting and shooting flirty texts at your crush. But meeting them face to face on a one-on-one date in real life can be a whole new ball game. Suddenly, even the most confident of players may find that they go weak in the knees and are dumbstruck at the prospect of having a titivating conversation with someone they love. But fret not, for we got you covered and you can use these fascinating conversation starters on your next date with a like-minded lesbian woman you have a huge crush on.

What mainstream TV show or movie left a deep impact on you?

All of us connect with our favorite TV series and movies in some way or the other. So, it can be interesting to discern what movie influenced her the most or left a lasting impact. Be it during her childhood or adulthood. Such questions are deceptively deep for they give you a glimpse at someone’s core values and even their wishes.

If she desired any superpower what would it be?

While some people get really imaginative and creative with this answer, others use it to speak of the things they struggle with in daily life for their superpower would help them with that. Asking this one lets you understand what’s important to her and what she struggles with so that perhaps when you step into her life you can help with those realities.

Your favorite childhood holiday memories?

If you love traveling and have been struck by wanderlust, asking this lets you know how well travelled she is and whether or not her family took many trips when she was younger. This also gives her a chance to reflect on her past and bring back a flood of fond memories that you will get an insight into.

What do you love about your job?

Too many women are never asked a valid question about their careers. Well, she may expect this from her male friends, but you must not make the mistake of skirting questions about her career on your date. Ask her what motivates her, what she is passionate about and her aspirations in life. Most women adore being asked about their work as they value their own professional contributions.

Listening to what she loves about her job may just make you like her even more for her drive and ambition!

