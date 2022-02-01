Fashion accessories under Rs 1000 that can act as your best proposal prop this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and so is the time for switching on your romantic mode. Let your partner be surprised with your gifting and proposing skills. If you wish to lay down some fabulous couple goals, then don’t waste much time in making your partner feel special. Here, we bring to you flawless fashion accessories to make your proposals more mushy and special.

1. Silver Crystal Titanium Elegant Couple Band Rings

If you wish to possess a representation of your never ending love story, don't ignore the Silver Crystal Titanium Elegant Couple Band Rings. They are crafted especially for couples who love to confess their promise and commitment with utmost style. These rings will not only help you to express your love to each other but will always remind you of the special moments spent together.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 699

2. Stainless Steel Mutual Attraction Promise Necklace

This Stainless Steel Mutual Attraction Promise Necklace is a unique fashion accessory meant for couples. It has a pair of magnetic bells with two cute astronauts to make them inseparable. This magnetic necklace will represent your unbreakable bond and will keep the spark of your relationship alive.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 560

3. Stainless Steel Heart-Shaped Wristbands

These heart shaped wristbands are magnetic bracelets. They come in pairs with a delicate magnetic bell. It will highlight that your paths may change as life goes on, but the bond between you and your partner will remain strong forever.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 435

4. ADAMO Couple Combo Watch Set

Rings, necklaces or bracelets are great proposing props by default. But other fashion accessories like watches can silently remind you of the unbreakable bond you share with your partner. This combo set has a watch for male and female who can twin it for years to come.

Price: Rs. 2595

Deal: Rs. 649

5. Moon Sun Style Adjustable Couple Bracelet

Moon and sun are the two natural elements that have greater importance when in love. It is said that the sun loved the moon so much that he died every night to let her breathe. If you are one of those couples who loves everything cliche then don't miss on these bracelets to propose the love of your life.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

6. Silver Plated DC Jewels Rings

These rings are typical props for proposing the man or woman of your dreams. If you are not much of a platinum band couple then these rings are ideal for you. They are adjustable and a perfect symbol of the love that you share with each other.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 529

7. His Her Titanium Steel Love Engraved Rings Necklace

This couple pendant has a unique design and is crafted for the romantic person within you. The love engraved rings will not only represent the commitment you share with one another but it will also help to elevate the mushy feelings to greater heights.

Price: Rs. 5205

Deal: Rs. 815

8. Hot And Bold Long Distance Couple Bracelets

These Hot And Bold Long Distance Couple Bracelets will help you to believe in love. If you are in a long distance relationship, these bracelets will make you feel connected and to one day see each other again. Distance and time apart might seem hard, but no matter who and where your partner is, let them know you have a piece of them with you.

Price: Rs. 5499

Deal: Rs. 349

Who says you need only engagement rings as props to propose? Bring a touch of creativity and let these fashion accessories represent your love. Be it necklaces, watches or bracelets, what matters most is the feelings and emotions attached to it. Valentine’s Day is not too far! Get ready to go one knee down well in advance.

