Fear commitment or getting married? Here is what you need to know about Gamophobia

Gamophobia is the fear of getting married or being in a relationship. Read on to know more about this phobia.

Do you feel anxious every time someone mentions marriage or commitment to you? Or you must have come across people who say things like “marriage is not for me.” If so, it may be the fear of commitment or getting married keeping them on their feet. Marriage is a huge commitment and it can be a big deal to many, but for some, it is a fear - one that freaks them out. This fear or phobia is known as Gamophobia.

Gamophobia is defined as the inability of a person to maintain relationships to the point where they experience physical or psychological symptoms. This can arise from negative experiences of marriages one has witnessed in life. It doesn’t have to be a personal experience, failed relationships in family or close circle can also have a negative effect on someone. Gamophobia is not an innate personality trait, but a result of a specific situation that left a negative impression. It can be managed with proper therapy and the right attitude.

What are the causes of Gamophobia?

Family history of mental illness

Depression

Fear of abandonment

Unhappy family experiences

Childhood trauma

Personal insecurity

What are the symptoms?

Nausea

Inability to commit

Lightheadedness

Emotional unavailability

Nausea

Pain in the chest

Anxiety

Negative thoughts

Inability to focus

Loss of control

Aggression

Tips to deal with it

Gamophobia can go away on its own if you are willing to take the necessary measures to overcome the issue. But if you experience a mild to moderate fear then you go try some things to overcome the fear. Here are some tips on you can deal with it:

1) Just because you have someone you know has suffered from a traumatic experience doesn’t mean you will to. So, abandon these feelings to be happy in life.

2) Think about the positives of being married to someone you like. Focusing on the positives of your relationship will help you let go of the negative thoughts you have about marriage.

3) Try to figure out what is it that led to this fear. Pinpoint the cause and work on it.

4) If you have been living with your partner, you already live like a married couple. Having a wedding is just a ceremony and paperwork.

5) If you think you can overcome this on your own and can see things from a different perspective, then that’s great. If not, consult an expert.

ALSO READ: 6 Signs prove that you have a happy married life that will last

ALSO READ: 6 Signs you need a break from your relationship

Share your comment ×