  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Fear commitment or getting married? Here is what you need to know about Gamophobia

Gamophobia is the fear of getting married or being in a relationship. Read on to know more about this phobia.
7457 reads Mumbai
Love & Relationships,marriage,Fear of commitment,GamophobiaFear commitment or getting married? Here is what you need to know about Gamophobia
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Do you feel anxious every time someone mentions marriage or commitment to you? Or you must have come across people who say things like “marriage is not for me.” If so, it may be the fear of commitment or getting married keeping them on their feet. Marriage is a huge commitment and it can be a big deal to many, but for some, it is a fear - one that freaks them out. This fear or phobia is known as Gamophobia. 

Gamophobia is defined as the inability of a person to maintain relationships to the point where they experience physical or psychological symptoms. This can arise from negative experiences of marriages one has witnessed in life. It doesn’t have to be a personal experience, failed relationships in family or close circle can also have a negative effect on someone. Gamophobia is not an innate personality trait, but a result of a specific situation that left a negative impression. It can be managed with proper therapy and the right attitude. 

What are the causes of Gamophobia?

Family history of mental illness 

Depression 

Fear of abandonment 

Unhappy family experiences

Childhood trauma 

Personal insecurity 

What are the symptoms? 

Nausea 

Inability to commit 

Lightheadedness 

Emotional unavailability 

Nausea 

Pain in the chest 

Anxiety 

Negative thoughts 

Inability to focus 

Loss of control 

Aggression 

Tips to deal with it 

Gamophobia can go away on its own if you are willing to take the necessary measures to overcome the issue. But if you experience a mild to moderate fear then you go try some things to overcome the fear. Here are some tips on you can deal with it: 

1) Just because you have someone you know has suffered from a traumatic experience doesn’t mean you will to. So, abandon these feelings to be happy in life. 

2) Think about the positives of being married to someone you like. Focusing on the positives of your relationship will help you let go of the negative thoughts you have about marriage. 

3) Try to figure out what is it that led to this fear. Pinpoint the cause and work on it. 

4) If you have been living with your partner, you already live like a married couple. Having a wedding is just a ceremony and paperwork.

5)  If you think you can overcome this on your own and can see things from a different perspective, then that’s great. If not, consult an expert. 

ALSO READ: 6 Signs prove that you have a happy married life that will last

ALSO READ: 6 Signs you need a break from your relationship

Credits :psychcentral, indianexpress, getty Fear commitment or getting married? Here is what you need to know

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement