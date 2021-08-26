Feel good gifting ideas to surprise your BFF on her special day with cute and useful products

Gifted products hold memories and moments that you will re-live forever. Meaningful and useful gifts make one happier and strengthen the bond of friendship you share. Birthday, graduation ceremony, farewell day or any special day, gifting your friend requires a lot of planning and effort. If you're looking for something that's useful, stylish and is as cute as your friend, here are the 6 best gifting ideas that we are sure your friend will love to own. This curated list of products from Amazon comes at pocket-friendly prices and is everything you were looking for all this while!

Cute Coffee Mug

This olive green coffee mug featuring a 3D fox design comes with a cute claw-like spoon, distinctive wood grain textured handle and a cap. This high-quality stoneware ceramic mug is smooth and scratch-resistant and microwave safe. It's definitely a useful gift that's cute and unique.

Price: 20.99 USD

Soap Bar Gift Set

These pastel-hued soap bars have a sweet fragrance and a hexagonal design. It's carefully packed making it an ideal gifting option for your skincare obsessed best friend who loves natural products and appreciates cruelty-free beauty bars.

Price: 13.77 USD

Greeting Cards

Not just one but a deck of greeting cards with heart-melting quotes and thoughtful poems, this set of 108 greeting cards can be the perfect gift to make your friend boast about you to others. From birthday wishes, get well soon cards to encouragement and sympathy cards, this set has every message you want your best friend to know and own!

Price: 19.95 USD

Dainty Necklace

This colour changing heart-shaped necklace works on thermochromic energy to change the colour of the beautiful pendant according to one’s mood. You can thereby confirm whether she is sad, happy or excited just by looking at it.

Price: 12.99 USD

Wax Stamp Set

This enchanting retro green box holds an anti-hot wax spoon, wax beads, an envelope and other wax-sealing objects. If your friend loves art and craft or owns her small business, this wax seal set is going to be extremely useful for her to give her business identity and also to play fun games with the stamp and wax seal.

Price: 15.99 USD

Assorted Tea Set

The winning gift for your teapot head friend who can’t live without tea is this assorted tea set box. Bursting with 8 different delicious flavours, these infusion teas are brewed to provide the perfect layered tastes and contain proven health benefits.

Price: 22.90 USD

