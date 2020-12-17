Follow these 5 SIMPLE ways to make your partner jealous

Make your partner want you more and get the spark back in your relationship by using these 5 ways and make them jealous.

If you’ve reached the phase wherein your partner has started taking you and your presence for granted, then making them jealous might change these things. Jealousy is a powerful emotion and can instantly make the person value you more and invoke feelings of possessiveness. But it has to be done carefully to not overdo it and drive your partner away.

It comes in handy to give your partner a reality check and to make them appreciate you. It brings back the spark in the relationship and helps in reigniting the love. Try these 5 easy ways to make your partner jealous and to get their attention.

Compliment someone of the opposite sex

Randomly compliment someone else of the opposite sex to make your partner jealous. This will drive them nuts and will make them feel possessive about you.

Ignore their texts

Don’t be always available to them. Take your own sweet time to reply to their texts and calls to leave them wondering.

Keep some mystery

Keep some details to yourself and don’t share everything with them. Have a mysterious vibe to leave them wanting more.

Talk about your ex

Nothing makes a partner more jealous than you talking about your ex. Casually mention some fond memories of your ex to make them appreciate your presence and company.

Go out with your friends

Catch up with your friends and make sure to post pictures of yourself having a good time on social media to get their attention.

Also Read: 5 SIMPLE ways to avoid boredom in a relationship and bring back the fireworks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×