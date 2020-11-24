FOLLOW these 5 tips to flirt like a pro and work your way into their heart

Flirting smoothly can be hard. There is a fine line between being a charming flirt and being a creep, so follow these 5 tips to flirt confidently and to get their attention.

Whenever you are attracted to someone, you are naturally inclined towards them and want them to notice you. In order to get their attention and to convey your feelings, you flirt with them. However, flirting smoothly without sounding like a creep and without boring your crush away is a tough job.

It is quite difficult to flirt subtly and avoid being cheesy and trying too hard. Flirting successfully and in a charming manner is achievable and can be learnt. So, shed the awkwardness and the done to death pickup lines, and follow these tips to flirt like a pro.

Eye contact

Flirting with your eyes is perhaps the easiest way to make someone notice you and to convey your feelings discreetly. Keep looking at your crush without behaving like a stalker, and notice if they too look at you often and prolong the eye contact.

Ask questions

Keep talking to them and take interest in their likes and dislikes to convey your interest in knowing them better.

Crack jokes

Make them laugh and charm your way into their heart. Develop a good sense of humour and showcase your wittiness to impress them.

Tease them

Playfully tease them often and smile at them frequently. Make sure to never cross the line and never be offensive as this might hurt them and drive them away.

Shower them with compliments

Tell them they look nice or that you like their sense of humour. Compliment them often and notice their little things.

