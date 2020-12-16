FOLLOW these 5 ways to create the best dating app profile

Dating apps are the easiest way to find love amidst the pandemic. Create the best possible profile on the app to make the most of the situation.

With the pandemic, the advancements in technology and the lack of social interactions, there has been a sudden rise in the use of dating apps. People are joining these apps to stay connected with the outside world and trying to have a thriving love life in the middle of a pandemic. While it is pretty to lure sleazy people on dating apps, it takes a little more effort to attract the quality crowd.

Most dating apps require you to put some pictures of yourself and write 2-3 lines to describe yourself and your likes and dislikes. This is all you get to attract the love of your life. So to make the most of it, we have for you some tips and tricks to make your dating app profile stand out.

Put the best pictures

The first thing that anybody notices are your pictures. Make sure to put the very best of the lot and avoid putting selfies or the ones where you are in a group.

Write the truth

It is very easy and tempting to brag on a dating app. But if you want to find true love, then be honest and write nothing but the truth about yourself.

Specify what you want

To avoid getting the hookup invites, specify the reason behind you joining the app and the kind of relationship you are looking for.

Don’t use done-to-death lines

The biggest turn-off on a dating app is using cliches. Be original and use your sarcasm and wit to charm people.

Cover every aspect

The bio, the pictures, your current relationship status, cover everything to get maximum responses and matches.

Also Read: 5 SIMPLE ways to avoid boredom in a relationship and bring back the fireworks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×