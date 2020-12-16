FOLLOW these 5 ways to create the best dating app profile
With the pandemic, the advancements in technology and the lack of social interactions, there has been a sudden rise in the use of dating apps. People are joining these apps to stay connected with the outside world and trying to have a thriving love life in the middle of a pandemic. While it is pretty to lure sleazy people on dating apps, it takes a little more effort to attract the quality crowd.
Most dating apps require you to put some pictures of yourself and write 2-3 lines to describe yourself and your likes and dislikes. This is all you get to attract the love of your life. So to make the most of it, we have for you some tips and tricks to make your dating app profile stand out.
Put the best pictures
The first thing that anybody notices are your pictures. Make sure to put the very best of the lot and avoid putting selfies or the ones where you are in a group.
Write the truth
It is very easy and tempting to brag on a dating app. But if you want to find true love, then be honest and write nothing but the truth about yourself.
Specify what you want
To avoid getting the hookup invites, specify the reason behind you joining the app and the kind of relationship you are looking for.
Don’t use done-to-death lines
The biggest turn-off on a dating app is using cliches. Be original and use your sarcasm and wit to charm people.
Cover every aspect
The bio, the pictures, your current relationship status, cover everything to get maximum responses and matches.
