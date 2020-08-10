Follow THESE guidelines to meet your significant other on dating apps

Here is a list of guidelines for you to follow that will help you to find your special someone in the digital age right on the dating apps.

“She’s Your Lobster” – Phoebe Buffay, FRIENDS.

According to Phoebe, Lobster refers to the person of whom another is meant to be with forever.

Finding love in the tech-driven era can be a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs. Dating rules have changed a lot. One minute we are raving about our new bae and the next we are breaking up over texts.

Going out with people you meet on apps is absolutely normal. However, since you have not met through the old-fashioned way, it becomes difficult to know the person better. We have prepared a list of guidelines that you can follow to help you find your special someone in the digital age!

1. On-point Bio

Dating app bios are not a place to dump your favourite copy-pasted quotes, birthdays or hobbies. Keep it short, simple and genuine. Don't brag and jot your entire life story, it will only bore them and you would be instantly left swiped.

2. Do Not Instantly Exchange Numbers

Now that you have found a person with that amazing bio, discuss your overall day and likes. Do not exchange your number within the first two hours of talking. Instead, add them up on your social media to know them better.

3. Make Sure They Are Real

There are millions of imposters with stunning abs and witty bio, and these cat-fishers are dime a dozen and you need to be cautious of them. Take the signs into consideration and act upon it. If they never show their face or sound fishy, just back off. Many dating apps come with the verification feature.

4. Make A Move

If you have matched someone really interesting, then quit wasting time and make the first move by firing up an interesting conversation. Shoot up a quirky, cheesy line or go ahead with a simple hello and start that conversation up before someone else right-swipe them.

5. One Step At A Time

With gazillion profiles available on dating apps, you would be bombarded with different people every single day. If you right-swipe multiple people in an hour, you might not remember who’s who and it can get really awkward so it’s better to take one step at a time.

Credits :Getty Images

