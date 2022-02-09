Frequent conflicts that arise in millennial marriages

You may have been devoted to planning your wedding, but now that the dust has settled, you may find that you are somewhat unprepared for the everyday highs and lows of marriage. This can be anything from parental interference from your in-laws, lack of financial stability so early in your careers or even a rocky transition from boyfriend to husband. Whether you often have verbal disagreements or are facing complex problems early in your marriage; there is surely a way out. Take a look at some of the common reasons for conflicts in millennial marriages and how you can resolve them amicably.

Too little patience

Life can be unpredictable. Many situations tend do to bring out your desired outcome. If you lack patience, then you may tend to vent the frustration on your partner, which can be unfair to them. Be it your dream job that slipped out of your hands, a family commitment that got in the way of work or even an unexpected baby; resentment can grow and threaten to kill the love in your marriage. Patience and the belief that things will get better are a great way to navigate the stormy seas of life with your partner.

Lack of empathy

There is certain joy in accepting the evident flaws in your spouse. It requires a great deal of understanding. For instance, if your wife says she’s done with you. It doesn’t mean she wants to end your union. It could mean that she cares for you but can’t understand where you are coming from in this situation. Treating every issue with emotional eloquence can be vital and help you grow as a couple.

Too much anger and too little laughter

Sometimes making light of the situation can help you laugh your problems away rather than worry and feel overwhelmed about all the issues you face as a couple. Whether you’re trying and failing to find a home in your budget, having long days at work which leave you short tempered or poorly dealing with the mess in your apartment; sharing good humor between you two can make these hurdles seem surmountable.

Argue gently, laugh readily and hug each other warmly to quickly diffuse a situation and resolve your spat.

