Getting hitched during the pandemic? These tips from a wedding planner are sure to make the events special

Getting married during a pandemic may sound daunting with the risk of COVID all around and having a limited number of guests. Here's how you can make the most out of the small yet intimate celebration.

With the pandemic playing havoc worldwide, the event industry too has been affected and its future is being restructured with innovations and alternatives, to make celebrations just like the grand occasions they were. This holds true, especially for the wedding industry where we now have a headcount restriction, sanitation and quarantine measures to follow and most importantly to ensure that safety is a priority at all times.

Having pulled off a lockdown wedding, a destination wedding at that; we have innovated, experimented and learnt a few important things that have become an integral part of our planning process now.

Here are some innovative ways in which you can make the most out of lockdown weddings:

A limited guest list does seem like a damper on celebrations, but it does not need to be so. In fact, there are several things you can do to pamper your family and friends at the venue, right up to the last detail with customised gifting and even personalized menus. There is no end to the exclusive customisation you can bring to a wedding.

A technologically driven ceremony will bring your wedding to life and blur the distances for your other 400+ guests who are not able to attend in person.

Shipping VR headsets to near and dear ones who cannot make it physically ensures they experience the wedding live in 3D and feel like they were a part of it throughout.

Scheduled video calls for family and friends, choreographed dances recorded, edited and played during the functions with nature-friendly giveaway gifts are just some ideas to add a little bit of special.

DIY activities like a Mehendi function with customized henna design books and all-natural DIY face masks are thoroughly entertaining for guests and create unforgettable memories.

Certain boxes need to be checked without a doubt – quarantine and COVID tests before travel, travel only by personal vehicle to avoid unnecessary crowds, vehicle sanitation on arrival, regular health checks throughout the wedding to ensure everyone is keeping well, restricting movement outside the sanitized venue, etc.

The couple just needs to relax and absorb the finer moments that make up sweet memories and leave the worrying aside. They can just focus on each other and their families during the close-knit ceremony and enjoying every bit of the way with a reduced guest count.

About the author: Trrishant Sidhwaani is the Director of DreamzKrraft Weddings.

