15 Gifts for new moms who cannot stay away from their newborn

Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 8th in the US. It's a day for honouring and applauding all the mothers whose sacrifice and efforts helped in shopping the world. If your wife or anyone close to you welcomed motherhood recently then here are fabulous Mothe's Day gifts for new moms that you must get her for this Mother’s Day. Just a week more to go to celebrate this beautiful day so pack your gifts right away!

Here are 15 gifts for new moms:

These gifts can be bought for your sister, wife, neighbour or relative who just had a baby or is new to this phase of motherhood.

1. Matchy Match Tee

A cute tee-shirt that says ‘Our first Mother’s Day will be a great gift for your wife and infant. It's super soft and comfy and she will definitely love to twin with her newborn in style this Mother’s Day. It’s something that can be reused and saved for the memory of celebrating the very first Mother’s Day.

Price: $27.95

2. Tote Bag

A new mom can’t be found with burp towels, nappies and all other products for her baby. This tote bag with zipper closure with a funny quote ‘Nothing in this bag belongs to me’ is a precise statement that should be in a mother’s bag. It’s large enough to hold everything needed for kids plus all the stuff mom needs, and still has a lot of room.

Price: $16.99

3. Women’s Mama Bear Slipper

Gift these comfy slippers to the proactive mom who keeps running around the home to get things done regardless of how tired she is. These everyday slippers are perfect to slide on when she is looking for some extra comfort for her well-deserving feet.

Price: $14.38

4. Magnolia New Mom Gift Basket

Carefully curated to create unique postpartum gifts for moms, this Magnolia box includes luxurious spa products, a soothing candle, and a stylish water bottle, prettily packaged in a handmade box for easy gift giving. It’s ideal for enjoying quiet moments for busy new mothers.

Price: $49.99

5. Coffee Warmer & Mug Set

Here’s a really useful and thoughtful gift for new moms. This coffee warmer with a mug and lid that makes sure just one cup can meet your needs for half a day. It saves time and ensures the best thermal conduct and safety.

Price: $34.99

6. Back and Neck Massager

If there is anything a new mom needs, it's a soothing massage to relax her body. The massage pillow customises one’s massage experience and function to soothe tired muscles, relieve aches thoroughly and promote blood circulation. It's the perfect Mother’s Day gift for a new mom.

Price: $39.99

7. Dainty Necklace

The beauty of this dainty necklace is on the pendant- baby feet. It's an adorable gift that the mother of your children will absolutely love and embrace. It can be worn daily and wouldn’t fade in colour. Try to keep away from water and perfume.

Price: $17.95

8. 3 in 1 Diaper Bag Backpack

Here’s a must-have product for all new moms that'll be extremely useful. This 3-in-1 bag can be extended to a baby crib. Outer has dry and wet separate pockets for diapers and wet towels. A safely hidden pocket on the back for valuable items such as phones and wallets. It also has multiple compartments to carry all essentials easily.

Price: $38.24

9. Portable Rocking Chair

Any seat in your home, office, or on the road can be turned into an instant rocking chair with this back support rocker. It is ergonomically designed with a durable aircraft-grade alloy frame that can help lower anxiety, improve blood circulation, and ease back pain.

Price: $139

10. Engraved Wood Photo Frame

Capture the best moment and frame to live in that memory forever! This beautiful photo frame is thus a riskless gift that won’t disappoint the newborn but make sure you pick the best picture of her to bring that smile to her face when she receives the gift.

Price: $21.95

11. Gift Set with Mint Tumbler

This set contains a usable tumbler, warm fuzzy pair of socks and a notecard ready for your caring note. The back of the notecard is blank so you can share your special thoughts. This curated gift set is sure to bring a smile at the baby shower or post-delivery with the new momma.

Price: $21.95

12. Coffee Mug

This simple and stylish coffee mug that reads "Hello My New Name Is Mommy" will be an excellent choice for gifting. It is double-sided printing which makes it available for both left-handers and right-handers. Make her a warm cup of coffee or hot chocolate and serve it in this cutesy mug to surprise her on Mother’s Day.

Price: $14.99

13. New Mom Gift Set

This gift set features all-natural items for the baby and a luxurious spa and bath gift set for the new mommy. It includes a cotton baby muslin swaddle blanket, a wooden rattle Montessori teether, a wooden wreath-engraved baby closet divider, a bamboo soap holder, a natural banana soap bar, and a natural loofah sponge and a lot more.

Price: $49.99

14. The Vault Baby Keepsake Box

New moms are very particular about their child’s documents and precious little things. This mini vault will therefore be a great gift for them to safely keep all their essentials. With adjustable dividers, the vault offers 7 compartments to organise the baby's heirloom treasures, from the first shoes to the first tooth.

Price: $69.95

15. Five-Year Memory Book

Take away the guilt from not making that baby scrapbook with this memory book. With enough space to record a single thought, a memorable milestone, or a special event each day in the 5-year journal, this beautiful keepsake makes sure those precious memories will last a lifetime.

Price: $15.26

We hope you found the perfect Mother’s Day gift you were looking for from our list of 15 gifts for new moms. Make sure to send along a beautiful handwritten note or a bouquet of flowers along with these useful gifts to cheer her up on Mother’s Day.

