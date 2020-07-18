Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: Here’s how compatible these love birds are based on their zodiac sign

Read on to know how compatible are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik based on their zodiac sign.

Since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first started dating in 2015, they have appeared in two photoshoots, starred in a music video together and made several award show appearances. They are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. After breakups, makeups and breakups again, they have come a long way from their early days of dating in November 2015. Did you know that Gigi is now pregnant?

Their relationship has survived the craziest of rollercoasters, and they have managed to find a way back to each other every time. Despite all the ups and downs of their relationship, they seem closer than ever. To get to the bottom of this tumultuous relationship, let’s look at how compatible they are based on their zodiac sign.

Here’s how compatible Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are, according to astrology.

Gigi’s Zodiac Sign

Born on April 23, Gigi is a Taurus. People born under this sign are practical, stoic, determined and ambitious. Taureans are also famous for their stubbornness. They can be gentle as well as fierce, depending on the circumstances. They also have strong opinions and don’t settle for anything less than a luxury.

Zayn’s Zodiac Sign

Zayn, born on January 12, is a Capricorn. Capricorns have a practical approach to life, are self-reliant, stoic and ambitious. They possess an inner state of independence that enables them to progress in professional and personal life. The earth sign is ruled by the planet Saturn, which brings all kinds of restrictions with it. Its influence makes them practical and responsible, but also distant and unforgiving.

Compatibility between a Taurus and Capricorn

According to astrology, Capricorn and Taurus are very compatible together. Since they both are earth signs, they have the most dreamy chemistry and are obsessed with each other. They are deeply rooted in each other despite their struggles and conflicts. The biggest strength of this couple is the security and comfort they find in each other. If they keep the romance alive in the relationship, the Taurus-Capricorn match is one that will last a lifetime.

Share your comment ×