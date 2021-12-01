Give this December a hope of love with THESE rom com novels

You can give love a million chances and there are no rules and no loss in love. But once you get heartbroken it's very hard and scary to find love again. Love songs and movies suddenly become a dark world you hate. Restoring your faith in love takes time and of course effort. After all, what is life without love! Here are 5 feel good rom com novels that you can read to end this year with a positive feel about love.

When Katie Met Cassidy

A broken engagement, an unexpected turn of events that lets Katie find herself through love is what makes this novel a page-turning one that you just can’t put down. Set against the twinkling backdrop of New York City with an unforgettable cast of queer supporting characters, this vibrant novel feels like it’s just waiting for a big-screen adaptation.

Price: Rs 918

Buy Now

The Regulars

Looking for a book to get you through your quarter-life crisis, here is the perfect one! The Regulars have something for everyone. From celebrity hookups, entertainment industry gossip to art world drama, relentless ambition and self-love, the novel is a roller coaster ride with something to laugh, cry and ponder upon.

Price: Rs 1336

Buy Now

From Twinkle, With Love

Having a crush on her best friend’s twin brother, Twinkle’s life was a fairytale until mysterious emails from someone named “N” dropped by and time makes her realise that she’s falling for Sahil, her best friend. The love triangle provides us with a heart melting story that you’ll carry in your heart forever.

Price: Rs 280

Buy Now

This Love Story Will Self-Destruct

This is the book you turn to when your own love story isn’t working out as seamlessly as you’d once hoped. Eve and Ben navigate their twenties on a winding journey through first jobs, first dates, and first breakups; through first reunions, first betrayals and, maybe, first love. This is When Harry Met Sally reimagined.

Price: Rs 1306

Buy Now

The Wedding Date

Alexa meets Drew stuck in an elevator. What follows is a love at first sight that comes with a whole package of emotions with several relatable situations. This novel delights with its descriptions of the dizzyingly fun feeling of falling for someone new.

Price: Rs 798

Buy Now

ALSO READ: Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that can’t see others succeed