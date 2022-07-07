Global Forgiveness Day: Effective Ways to let go of grudges and forgive someone who hurt you

When someone wrongs you in any way, it becomes difficult to get over those hurtful feelings. And sometimes, those bad feelings last for a longer period of time. Even after your immediate anger passes, you might dwell on the emotional trauma or betrayal and won’t be able to let the whole scenario fade into memory. It’s common to feel this way after you get hurt but not forgiving someone harms you the most. Forgiveness does not mean completely forgetting what has happened but it is simply accepting the whole scenario and choosing to release the anger, hurt, and wish for revenge. Global Forgiveness Day is celebrated on the 7th of July every year with the intent to bring generosity among people while making them understand the importance to eradicate guilt and pain from their lives. It's a day that celebrates and pushes people to resolve conflicts and work on cultivating forgiveness and compassion while discovering healing.

Are you ready to forgive but don’t know what should be your first step? That’s OK. Here we bring you 4 ways that will help you in letting go of the resentment and ease out the process of forgiveness.

Acknowledging is the first step

When someone hurts us, we become rigid and many times we don’t even want to talk about it or think about it since it makes us feel weak. Forgiveness does not come without a proper acknowledgement of emotions. Go mad, feel hurt and give yourself enough time to grieve. Grief and anger are natural and healthy reactions to a hurtful situation. Forgiveness is allowing a damaging emotional state while paving way for grief and then letting it all go because you’re now at peace with whatever has happened.

Analyse the anger is constructive or destructive

Constructive anger easily resolves a problem right at the moment as it makes you galvanize the situation accurately while making you respond better while destructive anger is repetitive and it does not have any optimistic consequence. Understand how you are feeling by the anger you are holding onto. Is it hampering your mental state? The person you’re angry with is changing from the anger that you contain? When you make your anger a habit it turns out to be destructive and when you know no good is coming out of it, you need to cleanse your heart by accepting it and making peace.

Change your perspective

Sometimes, we are so hurt that we make a tunnel vision for that grudge. We begin to lose perspective but still stay obsessed with the anger. Think outside the box, come out of the obsession of holding anger and start analysing the situation from the other person’s POV. Maybe, it’s just a one-time unintentional mistake. It will help you in making peace with it.

Opt for some mind-soothing techniques

Mind soothing techniques like deep breathing and meditation provide you with more clarity, calm down your nerves and manage stress. It nourishes your body’s fight-or-flight response while helping you to stay calm. Make sure that you consistently follow these practices to let go of the anger and grudges.

