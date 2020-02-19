GoodNewsOfTheDay: West Bengal's man ignores sex worker's past and marries her

Some love stories are so pure that they make us believe in the magic of love. And Sulekha's story is no less than a fairy tale. Read below to find out her inspiring love story.

Love is pure, real and something that cannot be penned in words. Love is different for everyone. No two love stories can be similar, and no two lovers can always think the same. Some people can do everything they can for their loved ones, while there are some tragic stories where the lovers part their ways to protect their love. It is very easy to define love, but to stand by it, is sometimes difficult. And then some stories inspire us to believe in the power of love.

February is considered as the month of love, and this month we came to know about a love story that's no less than a fairy tale. As per the article published in TOI, Sulekha, who was forced into flesh trade and sold to a brothel, finally met the man of her dreams and married him. Her partner didn't care about her past and happily agreed to marry her. Sulekha's story is heart wrenching and sad at the same time. At the age of 15, she was thrown out of the house by her grandmother. She had lost her father, and her mother being invalid, could not stop the physical assaults on her.

Speaking about her journey with TOI, Sulekha said that after being thrown out of the house, she landed at the Mecheda railway station. She sat there and started begging for work, that's when two men approached her for some household chores. They told her that she will be hired as domestic help, and will be paid and given food for it too. She got happy and instantly agreed to do it. However, the next morning when she opened her eyes, she found herself in a brothel.

Talking more about her traumatic journey, Sulekha said she was beaten mercilessly and was forced into the sex trade. She tried to escape a couple of times, but could never succeed. She was yet to be18 when the brothel was raided by an NGO, and she was sent to a home in Narendrapur till she turned 18. Thereafter, she was trained at the bakery of one of the best-known heritage confectionery brands on Park Street, so that she could start on her own. And that's when her love story began. She fell in love with a man who was working in a bag-stitching unit near Kasba, and he encouraged her to join him there.

He looked after her and proposed marriage after a while. Sulekha was very vocal about her past and told him everything about it. Sujoy (name changed) accepted her with her past and now dreams of saving enough money so that he can set up a cake-making unit for his wife.

Such stories make us believe in the power of love.

*Image only for representational pupose.

