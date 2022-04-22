A guide to repairing your marriage after the loss of a child

There can never be a ‘right way’ to cope with the heart-breaking demise of your little one. Be it a toddler who tragically passed away or a miscarriage that you are dealing with, you must discover healthy ways to process the pain. Right from blaming each other for the loss to eventually being unfaithful to their partner; there are many ways that people struggle to tackle the loss of a baby. If you are keen on finding your way back to each other, then use these tips to repair your marriage after the death of your child.

You must respect your spouse’s way of grieving

People process loss in various ways. While some like to let it out via tears and anguish, there are others who go into shock and shut out the rest of the word. Then there are those who steel themselves and hold it together for the sake of their loved ones. However, if you judge your spouse for not crying enough, or staying silent over the loss, you may feel guilty later. You must respect your spouse’s way of grieving as they are probably just as hurt as you have been by the demise.

Don’t look for support outside the marriage

One of the leading causes for divorce between spouses following such a loss is that one or both of the partners turn elsewhere for support. This can lead to emotional cheating with another individual outside the marriage or even cause you to be burdened with new addictions such as alcohol and an unhealthy dependency on food. Instead, confide in your spouse.

Celebrate the life however short it may have been

Be it the demise of a young child or even an unborn babe, the tragedy has long-term implications for the couple. Both of you must vow to immortalize the life lived, however short instead of saddening yourselves by the death. Use a ritual that will help you remember and celebrate your baby each year. It could be anything from making donations to a children’s hospital or spending time volunteering at a kid’s orphanage.

You can celebrate the life of your little one in meaningful ways to make beautiful memories!

