A guide to repairing your marriage after someone cheated

For many couples, there is no going back to happier days once a spouse has been unfaithful. However, there are many others who choose to stay in such relationships and build back what is broken between them. The latter is the path less trodden on, yet infinitely more difficult. Nevertheless, whether it is for the sake of your love for your spouse or your kids that you have decided to stay in the marriage, you can use this guide to repair the cracks in your union.

Cut off the mistress or lover so the affair doesn’t continue

You must ensure the temptation to reignite the affair does not arise. The risk is more when they are your spouse’s co-worker or mutual friend. So make sure your spouse cuts off all contact and blocks them so that you can heal and rebuild your relationship.

Make sure they are repentant of their actions

Look for signs that tell you they truly repent their actions. Whether it is unbearable sadness or refreshing honesty and earnestness they bring to your marriage; you will realise when they regret their act. Studies show that if your partner isn’t showing real remorse for the unfaithfulness, there are chances it may happen again.

Open about the real reason why it happened

Many experts believe that unfaithfulness stems from deep-seated feelings of insecurity. But the best way to ensure it doesn’t happen again is to unearth why it happened in the first place. What caused the temptation? What broke the marriage? Ask your spouse to open up to you. The answer you’re looking for will be more than ‘it was a moment of weakness’ or I’m just a man'.

If they refuse to do so or blame you, it may be better to walk away from the marriage as they are not willing to be honest with you and address the underlying issue that caused the infidelity.

