THIS guy goes on a virtual date with an actress after accidentally texting her

A virtual date happened between a guy and an actress. Want to know their story? Read on.

Love (is happening) in the times of Corona! If you are thinking love and dating are not possible as you are confined to your homes and maintaining social distancing then you are wrong as we have proof. There are few lucky souls who have been able to find love during Coronavirus pandemic led lockdown. For instance, a guy used a drone to share his number with a potential date during the lockdown. Yes, things like this happen, people make them happen. So, if you are whining about your single life, maybe you are not directing your efforts.

Jokes aside, today we are talking about a guy who got a virtual date with an actress. Yes, this sounds like a fable, but that actually happened. It all started when a guy named Mike, messaged on a number that he received from his previous date. The number turned out to be a fake one and he ended up chatting with the person, who he mistakenly texted. Mike eventually had a date with the woman who goes by Twitter user @codeiehiger. She is an actress and singer and she shared screenshots of their chats.

Check out the screenshots of their chat as shared by Codie below:

i now present: things that undoubtedly only happen to me, episode 912866 pic.twitter.com/cjkZiqFnOu — codes malone (@codiehiger) April 14, 2020

After chatting and bonding, they even exchanged pictures and face timed each other and they found each other cute. Later Codie shared her virtual date look as well. And also revealed that they will soon go on for another virtual date. She tweeted, "here we go folks - 1. first time i’ve worn makeup in who knows how long, 2. i didn’t pack any hair product when i fled nyc, 3. i’m a moron and put on perfume for a virtual date." Later she added,"y’all. that was FUN???? we have a second facetime date lined up?????? i was dumped a few weeks ago but whatever fuck it right?!?!?!"

to answer some questions i’ve received: we DID exchange pictures so i have seen his face. this was his response when he saw me. flattery has the potential to take him far pic.twitter.com/g5Z89Ivs3K — codes malone (@codiehiger) April 14, 2020

when i left nyc to quarantine in cleveland, i only brought one (1) semi-cute shirt so that is what i will be wearing — codes malone (@codiehiger) April 14, 2020

here we go folks - 1. first time i’ve worn makeup in who knows how long, 2. i didn’t pack any hair product when i fled nyc, 3. i’m a moron and put on perfume for a virtual date pic.twitter.com/mmxegGaFDv — codes malone (@codiehiger) April 15, 2020

Soon Tweeple went gaga over their love story. One of the Twitter users said, "We need updates!!! If nothing else a picture." Another one wrote, "I can’t wait for the wedding." One of the followers of Codie said that they have an amazing backstory. "This is an amazing back story tbh, the universe knows what its doing."

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

