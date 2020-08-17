Halsey and Evan Peters: Here’s how compatible an Aquarius and Libra are in a relationship

Halsey confirmed her relationship with Evan Peters on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in October, but recently sparked breakup rumours. Read on to know what the stars have to say about a relationship between an Aquarius and a Libra.

Halsey and Evan Peters were first linked in mid-2019. Halsey went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she confirmed her relationship with the actor by calling him her boyfriend. Following the event for Peter’s show American Horror Story in October 2019, the couple refrained from attending any major events as a couple. Until March, everything looked good until Halsey purged the photos she had of Evan Peters from her Instagram account, which led to breakup rumours.

Whether or not the couple has broken up, it can be difficult for an Aquarius and a Libra to work things out in a relationship, because of their different personalities. For instance, the singer is very dedicated to her art and fanbase, which is why she has a major social media presence. The American Horror Story star, on the other hand, is more of an elusive celebrity, who cares more about having privacy than having an image. In many aspects, such as this, a Libra and an Aquarius are very different.

Let’s find out how compatible a Libra and an Aquarius are according to astrology.

Halsey’s zodiac sign

Halsey’s a Libra, born on September 29. Librans are known for being careful and meticulous people-pleasers who are surprisingly romantic. They strive for harmony and flexibility in professional and personal life. They are very thoughtful, outgoing and expressive. The typical Libra is motivated primarily by love. In love, they are intense, spirited, heartfelt and totally consumed.

Evan’s zodiac sign

Evan Peters was born on January 20, just in time to be an Aquarius. People born under this sign are zany, creative, and total individuals. They are incredibly passionate about what they believe in, but somehow don’t show the same passion when it comes to relationships. Aquarians are the humanitarians of the zodiac, who are more devoted to saving the world than working on their relationships.

Compatibility between a Libra and an Aquarius

Libras and Aquarians both march to the beat of their own drum, which can be problematic in the relationship for some Aquarius-Libra couples. These two signs can find it difficult to adjust to each other’s characters. The only cure for this relationship is time.

