Happy Propose Day 2020: WhatsApp wishes and images for your loved ones on this special day

With the forthcoming Valentine’s Day, missing out on the entourage of days parading in before we finally welcome THE day would be a crime! Check out the best Propose Day wishes for your loved ones.

The loveliest week of the year! With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, people all around the world are gearing up for writing love letters or preparing gifts for their loved ones to put on an affectionate display. A cortege of days come parading in before we finally hit THE day. Rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, kiss day and finally Valentine’s Day! While hand-made gifts, dinner reservations and champagne with chocolates is the perfect way to express your love, in this tech savvy age, the internet is scavenged for WhatsApp wishes.

Today we celebrate Propose Day! On this passionate day, lovers take the opportunity and finally lay their cards on the table. They spill the beans and confess their love binding the love in a pure commitment. Initially, Valentine’s Week and Valentine’s Day were celebrated as an ode to St. Valentine's but now it is wholeheartedly celebrated all around the globe. So gather up all the courage you have and spill the love! So here is a collection of all the best WhatsApp wishes for Promise Day which can help you express your love and affection.

1. Be with me here, there and everywhere! I love you. Happy Propose Day!

2. I wanted someone to care, I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be true, and all I want is someone like you. Happy Propose Day.

3. Today on Propose Day, I just want to open my heart and let you know that you mean the world to me and I want you to stay in my life forever.

4. My life is not complete when you are not here. Will you make my life complete by holding my hand? Happy Propose Day!

​5. My feelings for you have only grown stronger since the day we first met. I want to seal our bond forever today. Happy Propose Day!

6. I can't imagine life without you. Will you hold my hand tight for the rest of your life? Please be mine. Happy Propose Day!

7. Happy Propose Day. You’ve twisted my mind to the point that I can no longer imagine my world without you. I want you in my life forever!

8. Nights were cold and days were dull before I met you. You’re the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Wishing you a happy propose day!

9. It’d be a shame if I had never met you in my life. But it will be a crime now if I don’t hold your hands for life. Will you be mine, please? Happy Propose Day!

10. I don’t know what tomorrow wants from me, but I know that my heart won’t let you go today. Stay with me! Happy Propose Day!

