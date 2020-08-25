  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Have a clingy partner? Here’s how to deal with it

Does your partner act needy all the time? If this seems familiar to you, then let’s evaluate how you can deal with your clingy partner without being rude.
3447 reads Mumbai
relationship advice,Love & Relationships,Cling partnerHave a clingy partner? Here’s how to deal with it

Isn’t it beautiful to have a partner who showers you with love? Yes, but not when he or she turns into a clingy one. Some people tend to get over clingy in a relationship, which does not always work out for the best. Most probably, a clingy person won’t stop calling, texting and having doubts every time you’re away from each other. 

Do the things mentioned above ring a bell? If yes, then it is time for you to talk to your partner to let them know how you feel. Their rationale for checking in on you might allow themselves to feel more secure, but it will not make it easier for you. You never know, but opening up about it might make your significant other understand how you feel and why they need to change their habits. Well, if it doesn’t work out, it was probably never meant to be. After all, relationships are all about understanding each other. 

With that said, here’s how you can deal with a clingy partner without being rude. 

1- First of all, be honest with your feelings for your partner. Hiding them will only make things worse. The pent-up feelings will make you lose interest and everything your bae does will seem annoying. So, be honest so that you can move forward in the right direction.

2- Encourage your partner to pick up an old hobby or meet up with their friends to divert their mind to something other than this relationship. 

3- You can ask nicely to want to have some space in the relationship. And don’t beat around the bush when you finally gear up the courage to talk to your partner. 

4- Now, you must be wondering how to express your feelings? If you don’t want to hurt your partner, don’t try the ‘blunt’ approach. Try to be more passive and say something like, “I appreciate everything you do for me, but I need a little bit of ‘me’ time as well.” 

5- Refrain from using words like “clingy” or “needy” or anything that could hurt your partner. Any of these words will only come off as rude and make you seem inconsiderate. 

ALSO READ: 7 Ways to create a deep soul connection with your partner

Credits :bustle, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement