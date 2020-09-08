Having problems in relationship? Here’s how Imago Therapy can help you out

Imago therapy is based on examining one’s own history and past experiences of old relationships. Couples dealing with relationship problems can highly be benefitted by this session. Here’s how.

Imago is a new style of relationship therapy that helps a conflict in the bonding become opportunities for healing and growth. The term imago is Latin which means “image” and it refers to an unconscious image of familiar love in the therapy. This concept was developed by Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt.

Imago relationship therapy deals with our experiences of the previous relationships. We learn something from all the experiences and build a concept of love within us. We start to develop a sense of self-worth based on how we are treated by important people of our life. So, couples having problems can benefit from Imago relationship therapy. Here’s what you should know about it.

Imago therapy: How does it work?

Problems that imago therapy can deal with?

Imago relationship therapy can be utilised for these relationship issues:

1.Communication problems.

2.Conflicts.

3.Feeling of disconnection.

4.Lack of intimacy.

5.Infidelity or trust.

Imago dialogue

In imago therapy, imago dialogue is the main part which is performed by a trained imago therapist to help partners increase empathy in them. The goals of imago dialogue are as follows:

1.Remove negative and hurtful language from communication.

2.Create a safe emotional surrounding for both partners to open up.

3.Allow partners an equal amount of space.

Method of Imago Therapy

Within the imago dialogue, one is the sender and another partner is the receiver. Sender shares all his thoughts and feelings with the receiver. The receiver, on the other hand, practices these three steps during this time:

Mirroring: Receiver repeats whatever his partner or sender says to gain clarity and understanding.

Validation: The receiver then works to validate the things that his partner has said.

Empathy: On this stage, the receiver shares his feelings with the sender.

Imago for individuals

Generally, this therapy is structured for couples who are dealing with relationship issues. But you don’t have to be in an active relationship to avail this therapy. Many people who are dating may find this therapy very useful to know their own history. This may even be influencing for their dating pattern and choosing the right partner as well. Also Read: What is mindful dating? 5 Tips to do it successfully

