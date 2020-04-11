Relationship Advice: Is he the one? 10 signs to know if you are with the right partner

10 signs to help you figure out if the person you are with is the one.

Being in a relationship doesn’t necessarily have to mean that you have found ‘the one’. It certainly doesn’t happen as it does in a rom-com. People come together for all kinds of reasons, including the selfish ones. If you have been questioning yourself if he is the one, read on to know the signs that will help you lock the deal and grab the chance to your “happily ever after”.

And it’s okay to want to have a happily ever after. Of course, life will have its ups and downs but you will be able to spend that time with someone you love. Sometimes you don’t even need signs to know, you just realize that you’re with “the one”. Maybe from the beginning because you’ve never been treated with so much care and respect. Or maybe the butterflies that flew in your stomach every time you see them.

If you are still contemplating if he is “the one”, here are 10 signs you’ve got it right this time.

1 You’re comfortable with showing every side of yours to your partner – the good, bad and the crazy.

2 You always find a way to work it out. And an argument doesn’t feel like a puzzle you can’t solve.

3 Your vibes match. You may have different goals in life but when it comes to making big decisions, you are always holding the same deck of cards.

4 He always keeps in mind your favourite things, even the things you mentioned ages ago.

5 You feel that you are the luckiest person to have crossed paths with someone so great.

6 If they are willingly making efforts to make you feel special and to have a happy and healthy relationship, you’ve probably found “the one”.

7 He goes out of his way to engage in stuff he doesn’t even like, just for you.

8 He supports you through everything. And even helps you make the right decisions.

9 He accepts you for who you are and pushes you to do your best.

10 When your partner feels happy to put his interests above yours and does so willingly, you know that he is the right person for you!

