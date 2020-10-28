Hello Therapist: Every time I feel he is my soul mate, I can see a different side of him; Do I have an issue?

Today, we have with us Dr Rahul Khemani, Consultant Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road solving your anonymous relationship doubts.

Hello Therapist,

I have been in and out of relationships. Every time I feel he is my soul mate and I start seeing a different side. Now I feel the issue lies with me and it’s disturbing me to believe am I not made for relationship.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Every relation begins with a ‘honeymoon’ phase. You feel great in this phase, you love everything about the other person, their annoying habits are endearing. This phase is exciting because it is new. But as you might have guessed, this phase fades away, and you are left with the reality of your relationship. However, this is where the real spark is. This is where you start discovering the other person. You need to start having a conversation about these ‘real’ bits in your relationship or the other person.

Let’s also look at the concept of ‘soul mate’. What does it mean to you? And where have these ideas emerged from? Are they based in reality? You also need to realize that there is no one out there in the world who is flawless or perfect in every sense. Imperfection is a part of being human. Having said that, you also need to understand what are negotiables and non-negotiables for you. What are qualities in the other person that you feel you cannot compromise on? What are things that you can let go?

Every relationship, every experience is a learning experience. Look back at your past relationships and reflect on what you can learn from it that you can carry in your future relationships.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with 'Hello Therapist' in the subject. Shh… don't worry, we'll make sure to keep everything anonymous! Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only.

