Hello Therapist: The girl I like, want to marry earns more than me; I don't want to complicate it; Please help

Dr Rahul Ratan Bagale Psychiatrist & Psycho-therapist, Apollo Clinic Pune, is here to solve all your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

I'm 35 years old and recently met a girl for an arranged marriage set up. We liked each other but she has a good salary than me and I don't want it to create complex.

Dear Pinkvilla Reader,

Conventionally, it was the husband who used to be the breadwinner for a family until recently. With progressive movements & women empowerment, we have seen many alpha females who have established themselves at top managerial positions in Government & Private Organizations. It is widely said that women of the 21st century have got enough empowerment, nevertheless now we need to teach men about how to deal with empowered women.

Marriage is not about competition or comparison with your life partner, in terms of achievements & financial earnings. Marriage is an institution where couples help & support their partner in the accomplishment of their life goals together, with unextended contribution from both sides.

Financial earnings is a poor criteria set by our society to judge about success one has achieved. Even, if you are earning less; neither you nor your future life partner should be concerned about it, beyond a certain reasonable extent.

I hope you understand this and focus on the beautiful journey of your marriage, irrespective of these salary differences. Just avoid any such complex in your mind, before it starts affecting your relationship. Love, respect and affection for your partner can not be earned through money. They need the investment of honesty and time. I hope you get it. Wish You All The Best!

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

ALSO READ: Hello Therapist: I want to marry but don't want an arranged setup as I've seen parents struggle; Please help

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×