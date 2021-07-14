Hello Therapist: How do I know if my guy friend is just being nice to me or has feelings? Please help

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

How can I be sure whether my guy friend has feelings for me or is just being nice to me?

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

There is a very thin line between simple affection, healthy flirting and romantic inclination. It might be a problem what to think because you don’t want to lose this friendship due to a misunderstanding.

What do you feel about him? Do you have any romantic feelings? If so you could ask him out with some tact.

To be sure about what he is feeling might be difficult. Body language plays a role here. Some postures give a clue. If his conversations include talks about dating or romance in general then maybe it could hint at strong feelings.

