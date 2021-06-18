Hello Therapist: I am 18 & dating a man 8 years older, he wants to get married soon; What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

I am 18 and dating a man who is 8 years older than me. I met him online. We are very much in love with each other but he would probably get married in another 1 or 2 years. Should I continue the relationship with him?

This is a good time to re-evaluate your relationship regarding what both of you had wanted from each other. What were your commitments in the starting and now how much commitment is there. On one hand, 8 years difference is not a very big issue... but on the other hand, you might be too young to get married even in a couple of years.

Since you are so young you should utilise this time to focus on your career and the development of your own personality. Give yourself some time. If he is planning to get married to someone else very soon then maybe you would not want to be stuck in a triangle.

