Hello Therapist: I am 20 & dating my friend but don't feel anything more than friendship: What should I do?

I'm 20 years old and dating my friend. Now I feel that it is not love it's just that our bond is strong since I don’t feel anything more than friendship. What should I do?

Many aspects of a relationship change over time. It’s because many aspects of us change as well and so do our needs. It's okay if you feel that this relationship is only about friendship. Maybe you jumped in too fast.

It would be best for the both of you if you could be more open about your feelings. Tell your partner how you really feel and clear up the misunderstanding. I’m sure you guys will still be friends and continue to have a strong bond.

