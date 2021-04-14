Hello Therapist: I am 23 years & in love with two girls who are my friends; What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

Hi, I'm 23 years old and in love with 2 girls. They are my friends but I am not able to make a decision. I don't know what to do!

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

At 23 you are quite young to think of romantic commitments. You have got other priorities .. job, career, family, financial.

Spend some time away from both and see how you feel about each one, then decide.

Also, it’s not fair to the women..can’t keep both hanging so it’s best to decide as soon as possible. Since both are friends, there might be a fear of losing a friendship when gaining on a lover...this is a risk that might be troubling you. Decide on factors like with whom are you more comfortable, who excites you more, who is warmer. If you can’t come with a decision soon maybe you should call it quits on both and focus on your career/ job.

