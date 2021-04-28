Hello Therapist: I am 34, have certain health issues but desire companionship & marriage: What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai, is here to solve your doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

I am 34 and a single female confused to get married or not.

I have gone through one ovarian cyst surgery and also another cyst surgery due to which I have a long surgical mark on my stomach and am still suffering from a small cyst that can be cured with medicines.I have lost my job also last year. I am an average looking girl who never dated anyone in life.

I did not want to get married after seeing so many couples and friends stressful married lives. But sometimes I feel the urge to have someone in my life to share my feelings and accompany me after my parents.I believe I should marry someone who understands or respects my feelings but not through matrimonial sites.

Due to my age factor and health conditions, I am afraid that I will not get a good partner but to remain alone haunts me sometimes.

Kindly provide me with the solution or your advice on this.

Hello Pinkvilla reader,

All living things have evolved for procreation so the feeling of the requirement of a partner is very natural. We are social creatures and take care of each other. Having a spouse, family are extensions of our social culture and necessity.

Yet, over years our cultures have transformed and changed the way we perceive ourselves and our goals from life. So it all comes down to this one question... what do you really want from your life? Where do you see yourself after 20 or 30 years?

Explore your options. Life either with a partner or without a partner ..both have their own journeys and have their own pros and cons. Research does say that people with spouses lead healthier lives. I feel looking for the right kind of spouse can help find your solution. Your medical problems don’t really seem a hindrance to marriage and getting married after your 30s is quite common. So keep looking for whatever suits you the best. Don’t make a decision based on what you see others doing. Your life is completely different from your friend’s or colleague’s and you are a different person as well. A lot depends on your own emotional quotient. All the best!

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

ALSO READ: Hello Therapist: I'm in strained marriage & met someone on an app who knows & wants to marry me; What do I do?

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×