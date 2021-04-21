Hello Therapist: I am a 35 year old divorcee who is considering remarriage but am confused; What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, Mumbai is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

I am a 35-year-old divorcee with no kids and working in a private firm. I am in a confusion about remarriage as I can analyse both pros n cons of remarriage and being independent... Help me to set my mind.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Our country still has many traditional values but one of the pitfalls is a bias regarding divorce and remarriage. The institution of marriage is based on monogamy and these societal values have not changed much despite us going through new phases of social development. Maybe what is bothering you is whether a second attempt at marriage will work or not.

You are still quite young and can easily start a family.

A scientific study has found that happiness levels are higher in remarried people as compared to divorced single people and health indices are better in people with spouses. Marriage is a gamble whether first or second but you are a bit more careful and willing to adjust in the latter. I feel that the conflict should not be whether to take the plunge again or not .. it should be about finding the right partner this time. If your partner is right for you everything else falls in place. Many men are broad-minded and accept independent thinking wives with equal zeal. You can be an independent person with a compassionate partner. Don’t have strong views about getting to this side or that side of the equation... give life a chance. Explore your options and try to look for a commitment that can make your life easier.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

ALSO READ: Why couples are ditching big fat indian wedding for eco friendly wedding?

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×