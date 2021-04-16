Hello Therapist: I am 40 years and live in a nuclear family, my in laws want to move in now; What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

I'm a 40 year old woman and we stay in a nuclear family. Now my in-laws want to move with us. I am not finding it comfortable but don't want to upset them. Please suggest.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

The current situation is forcing us to challenge our boundaries and make many adjustments. Many families are coming back together to stay together during these turbulent times. Are your in-laws planning to move in permanently or for a few months? You could be accommodative and look after them for a few months if they are finding it difficult to manage on their own.

If not then maybe you could communicate with your husband about what is bothering you. Don’t shy away from speaking your mind but make sure you use a gentle and non-confronting tone. These matters are delicate and need to be handled with extreme caution because of the lasting impressions.

You could hire a stay in help for them or shift them to a house in your building on the same floor or close by if you feel that this is not going to work for you at all.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

ALSO READ: 4 Most impulsive zodiac signs who make rash and thoughtless decisions

Credits :

Share your comment ×