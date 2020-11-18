Hello Therapist: I am attracted to my girlfriend’s best friend and I don’t know what to do; Please help

Today we have with us Dr Rahul Khemani, Consultant Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road to solve your anonymous doubts. Find out more

Hello Therapist,

I am a 23-year-old man and I am in a relationship for the past 3 years. Now I feel attracted towards her best friend. Her best friend also noticed it and initially she thought it was healthy flirting but now she asked me casually whether I have any inclination towards her. I have denied it but don’t know what to do.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

I think this is a good time to reconsider your existing relationship. You say that you have been with this girl for the past three years. Has anything changed between you and her? Has anything changed within you? Is your attraction towards her friend physical, emotional or spiritual? What is it about this girl that has attracted you? Is the attraction an escape? Are you looking for that spark often found at the beginning of any relationship?

It is natural to feel attracted to other people while still being very much committed to your partner. But with this other attraction, it dies down. It doesn't hold importance or priority. But what it does is give you a space to consider why you are with your partner, what drives this relationship, and where do you see yourself in future. Try to understand what this attraction is trying to tell you. Listen to your heart.

Discuss it with your partner, maybe she has noticed something amiss and this can be both a chance to reconnect and strengthen your bond.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous! Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider. Also Read: Hello Therapist: I am married & feel guilty for getting attracted to a guy in my gym; What should I do?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×