Hello Therapist: I am dating two girls and only in love with one; I don’t know how to confess

Today we have with us, Dr Rahul Khemani, Consultant Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road to solve all your anonymous doubts.

Hello Therapist,

I am 20 years old and dating two girls. I know I am two-timing them but now don't know how to confess. I am in love with one of them.

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Every relationship is built on the strong foundation of trust, and responsibility. Now that you've come to the realisation, you need to come clean. The process of confessing can be difficult as it also involves an element of fear and rejection. It is natural to be scared and have second thoughts about telling the truth. Your action today is going to have repercussions for tomorrow. You already know the right thing to do, you have to find the courage to do it. Enlist the help of a friend with whom you can rehearse the conversation. Write it down on a piece of paper. And when you do talk, communicate with a sense of responsibility and accountability. Good luck.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous! Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

Also Read: Hello Therapist: My boyfriend keeps texting a female colleague and hides it from me, what should I do?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×