Hello Therapist: I broke up with my boyfriend & after patch up, feel like breaking up again: What should I do?

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

I have a boyfriend of 2 years. We broke up and again patched up 2 times and after 2 months of patching up again, I am again feeling like breaking up. What should I do? Is it love that I am patching up again and again or it is nothing that I feel for breaking up again and again?

Dear Pinkvilla reader,

This happens commonly actually ... frequent breakups and subsequent patch-ups. However, it is a sign of a turbulent relationship. It also implies that in the long run, it doesn’t seem likely to give comfort and security which should actually be the foundation of a good relationship.

Take some time out from this relationship and don’t jump straight back in. Give it some time. See how you feel about your partner. Make a note of things you miss and things you don’t miss. Then make a reality check of what kind of relationship you really want. All the best!

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

ALSO READ: Hello Therapist: I am 18 & dating a man 8 years older, he wants to get married soon; What should I do?

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×