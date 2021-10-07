Hello Therapist: I don't want to leave India but I'm interested in someone who wants to move to Canada

Hello Therapist,

Hi, I am a 31-year-old female and very independent. I don't want to move out of India and recently met a guy online and started chatting with him. He is very clear he wants to settle in Canada. What should I do? Should I tell him honestly?

Dear Pinkvilla Reader,

Honesty is a very strong pillar in a healthy relationship. If you are developing feelings of commitment then you should open up and make your views known. It would be better if he knows everything about what you feel from the start rather than later which can cause regret. Try to start with smaller hints and gradually point out your feelings of independence. Whatever happens after that will be for the best.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not to be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

Inputs by: Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

ALSO READ: Hello Therapist: I met someone online, fell in love; made a new ID & saw he flirts with others; What do I do?