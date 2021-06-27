Hello Therapist: I have conflicted emotions towards my husband; Please help

Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Check it out.

Hello Therapist,

I feel emotional intimacy and dependency on my husband when far away and crave alone time or feel like running away from him (sometimes).

Do I love him or hate him?

Dear Pinkvilla reader,

Many wives feel emotionally dependent on their husbands and it is quite natural to feel protected so. There does seem to be an issue in your relationship. Try to find out the reasons behind your conflict. Are you scared of something? Do you feel obligated about tasks? There must be something bothering you. Evaluate your situation and you will definitely come up with a solution. All the best!

