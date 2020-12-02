Hello Therapist: I have feelings for my best friend but he got married & is ignoring me; Does he like me now?

Today we have with us Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road to solve your anonymous relationship doubts.

Hello Therapist,

I am a 30-year-old woman, unmarried. There is some confusion. I have a best friend who is a guy and I have feelings for him from the beginning, which he is aware of. But it’s one-sided as he has been committed even before I came into his life. But we shared a great bond and he is always nice to me. Now, it has been 1 year, he got married. We talked twice after that nicely. But suddenly a few months later, he has started ignoring me. Is there any possibility that he has grown feelings for me suddenly????

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Sometimes we might miss out on what the other person is going through. You two seem to have a communication gap. There could be many reasons for his aloofness. Maybe he thinks he needs more time to sort out his priorities, maybe he has some misunderstandings, maybe his spouse is over-possessive and does not want him to keep in touch.

Usually, priorities change after marriage, and life in general also undergoes a transformation after marriage. I feel he must be concentrating more on his life as responsibilities must have added up. This is natural... relationships have to be modified as time goes by. Still, if you feel confused you could ask frankly what is going on in his mind as you have mentioned that you two had a great bond. I’m sure he will not ignore your questioning.

Do you have a question to ask? Email us your queries at editorial@pinkvilla.com with ‘Hello Therapist’ in the subject. Shh… don’t worry, we’ll make sure to keep everything anonymous!

Disclaimer: Hello Therapist is an infotainment feature. The information contained in these topics is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for infotainment purposes only. By submitting your queries to Pinkvilla, you agree that we may use and edit it partially /full for clarity and ease of understanding of our readers. The advice given is not be used as a substitute for consultation with a professional psychologist or other professional health or medical provider.

