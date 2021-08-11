Hello Therapist: I have started liking my best friend's boyfriend and feel guilty now; What should I do?

Hello Therapist,

I have started liking my best friend's boyfriend and it's more than infatuation. Please suggest. I feel GUILTY.

Response:

Hey Pinkvilla Reader,

Liking someone or feeling affection is not something that got to produce any guilt within. Best friends do share some commonalities and you may feel some level of comfort or compatibility with the boyfriend of your best friend.

This scenario is commonly experienced by many young men and women during their college days. I wish to make it clear with you and the readers, that-

1) Having feelings for someone does not mean that this person also needs to feel the same way for you. Do check if the boyfriend also feels for you or not at first.

2) If two adults feel affection for each other, then not necessarily it would get into a meaningful relationship all the time. They can sublimate this feeling at friendship level too.

3) If two adults are into a relationship, not necessarily this may lead to a marriage, in all cases.

In your case, a conflict is on the cards as you have to choose between the friendship with your bestie and hoping for a relationship with her boyfriend. You may try to communicate gently and clearly to save on both parts. Tough choice but you have to do that. Seek professional assistance whenever you feel that it is causing distress. Wish you good luck!

