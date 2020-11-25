Hello Therapist: I’m 15 & suffering from Hypothyroidism; I’m bullied for my weight & get compared to elephants

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Bariatric & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee and Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai is here to answer your anonymous doubts.

I am a 15-year-old girl studying in class 10. I get constantly bullied by my classmates and my family because of my weight. My sudden weight gain is actually because of Hypothyroidism. I repeatedly get compared to bears and elephants and it is hurtful. I cannot go around telling people that I have this hormonal issue. I am on the verge of breaking down.

Weight-related bullying by family and friends can be very distressing. Unfortunately, this is very common in our society and stems from the thought that somehow a person is responsible for her/his weight gain. Most people fail to understand that weight gain is a result of complex health issues which are largely due to genetic and hormonal issues and not just a derivative of will-power. Having said that, it is difficult for us to change the world around us. However, we can definitely work on our personal relationship with our body image which consists of our perceptions, beliefs, thoughts, feelings and actions that are related to the appearance of our body.

As a start, try to develop a neutral relationship with your body and wake up to the idea that your body is worthy of respect for all that it does for you. It does not matter if others are not kind to us. What is most important is that we are kind to ourselves. Our body is amazing and once we start appreciating all that we take for granted about it, slowly all the outside remarks will cease to affect us. It is important to seek treatment for issues like hypothyroidism and other health issues but at the same time, it is important to accept and appreciate ourselves and not rely on what society thinks of us. Be kind to yourself for you are not just your body or its image, you are much more. You are a beautiful and unique person. Celebrate being yourself.

