Hello Therapist: I’m 19 and attracted to my teacher; I feel guilty, what should I do?

Hello Therapist,

I am a 19 years old girl and attracted to my teacher. He is married and also treats me well. However, I feel guilty about my feeling but I want to confess it to him. What should I do?

Hello Pinkvilla Reader,

Developing feelings for someone is extremely normal and nothing wrong with that.

Many teenagers have crushes on their teachers while growing up mainly because one tends to idealise the authoritative figures around them. Over time these feelings fade away like they never existed so stop taking your feelings so seriously and most importantly stop feeling guilty about it. At the same time, you must know that this is not the path you want to perceive. At this tender age, the mind is hijacked by one’s hyperactive hormones and we cannot make rational decisions most of the time children waste their valuable time running behind some mirage. You don't want to do that. This teacher of yours is married, marriage is a big commitment he is having his own family life which is not even remotely connected to you. There is absolutely no need for you to confess your feelings to him. This could create unnecessary complications in your life.

I guarantee you that these feelings will evaporate sooner or later. And a few years later you will sit and laugh about this phase of your life. Meanwhile, you must concentrate on important things in your life which will change your life like your career goals what art forms you want to learn where you want to travel

Remember this is a very good time of your life utilise it for self-growth and development instead of creating complications in your and other people's life. I'm sure you will do well in life. Take care.

