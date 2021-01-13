Hello Therapist: I’m 20 and don’t want to study but earn money instead; My parents are insisting otherwise

Dr Shivangi Pawar, consultant psychotherapist is here to solve your anonymous doubts. Find out more

I'm 20 years old and don't want to continue studying but want to earn money and start working. However, my parents are insisting that I should study further. Please suggest

It would have been much easier to give any advice if you had mentioned what are you studying, why you want to drop out, and what work are you starting with? Nevertheless, from whatever information you have provided I will try to give you my best guidance.

As per your age, you must be in the third or fourth year of graduation so I would suggest you must definitely consider completing the course first. And thereafter you can still switch your field, meanwhile, you can also gain proper information about the field you are interested in. Before starting any career it's always better to have proper information and understanding of what it takes to be into that file.

By your age, most of the people realise what things are they passionate about, but being passionate doesn't necessarily make you good at it. Passion will be your fuel which you need to burn and get all the training and experience to be the best in your career.

If you know that something excites you and you are passionate about it try to get all the required training before you venture into that. When you will have a proper career plan it will be easy to convince your parents. They will definitely understand your passion if you present your structured plan to them.

While completing your graduation try to analyse what's driving you to this new work, Is it money, fame or passion. Try to understand yourself better by understanding your strengths and weaknesses. Talk to your parents about your feelings and thoughts clearly if you think they are not in the mood to understand, show them your passion with help of your actions towards your goal. Your commitment and sincerity will make them understand your side. On the other hand, if you don't have any concrete plan your parents might think that you want to work in order to escape studies. This could create conflict and unnecessary drama which will waste your time. So, try to be as rational as possible and take the required steps. All the best.

